Ariana Grande objects to White House use of her song in immigration video

American singer Ariana Grande criticized the Trump administration after the White House used one of her songs in a social media video highlighting immigration enforcement operations.

The White House posted this week a video on TikTok showing federal agents arresting and handcuffing individuals as part of its immigration crackdown, accompanied by Grande's 2024 song Bye.

Grande responded directly in the comments section of the video: "Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson defended the administration's position, saying: "What's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens."

The dispute is the latest in a series of objections by musicians over the use of their music in connection with Trump-related political messaging.

According to CBC, artists including Neil Young, John Fogerty, Phil Collins, Panic! At The Disco, and the estates of Leonard Cohen, Tom Petty and Prince have objected to similar uses of their music, with some pursuing legal action.

The White House and members of Trump's communications team frequently use popular songs in social media videos promoting administration policies and activities.