French singer Patrick Bruel placed in police custody

French singer and actor Patrick Bruel has been placed in police custody ⁠in connection ⁠with an investigation into sexual assault allegations, the Nanterre prosecution office said ⁠on Monday.

Bruel, one of France's best-selling recording artists, has publicly denied wrongdoing. He faces accusations by several women of rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and harassment, stretching from ⁠1997 to ⁠2012 in France and Belgium, the prosecution office said.

"Patrick Bruel is being questioned in relation to all these incidents, which concern at this ⁠point 13 victims," the prosecution office said.

Authorities are able to keep Bruel in custody for 24 hours, renewable once.

"I have never ⁠forced ‌a ‌woman. I have ⁠never drugged, manipulated ‌or looked for anyone to submit," Bruel ⁠wrote in ⁠a social media post last ⁠month.







