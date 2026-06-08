French singer Patrick Bruel placed in police custody

French singer and actor Patrick Bruel has been placed in police custody in connection with an investigation into sexual assault allegations, the Nanterre prosecution office said on Monday.
Bruel, one of France's best-selling recording artists, has publicly denied wrongdoing. He faces accusations by several women of rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and harassment, stretching from 1997 to 2012 in France and Belgium, the prosecution office said.
"Patrick Bruel is being questioned in relation to all these incidents, which concern at this point 13 victims," the prosecution office said.
Authorities are able to keep Bruel in custody for 24 hours, renewable once.
"I have never forced a woman. I have never drugged, manipulated or looked for anyone to submit," Bruel wrote in a social media post last month.