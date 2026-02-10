Swedish Princess Sofia says she met Epstein only briefly

Swedish Princess Sofia has spoken publicly for the first time about reports linking her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying she met him only briefly many years ago.



"I have met him in a few social contexts," the wife of Prince Carl Philip, the son of King Carl XVI Gustaf, was quoted by Swedish media as saying. She added that the encounters were limited to two occasions in her twenties.



According to the reports, Sofia said she met Epstein once at a restaurant, where she was introduced to him, and once at a film screening attended by many others. "Luckily it was just that," she said.



"Now that I've read about all the terrible crimes he committed against young women, I'm grateful that I haven't had anything to do with him since the few times in my twenties."



The princess added that her thoughts were with the victims and that she hoped justice would be done.



According to media reports, the Swedish businesswoman Barbro Ehnbom had introduced Sofia Hellqvist - her name at the time - to Epstein.



Hellqvist was reportedly part of Ehnbom's network of ambitious young women.



The Swedish royal family said Sofia was never dependent on Epstein in any way and had no contact with him in the past 20 years.



