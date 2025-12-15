'Fallout' TV series to explore 'New Vegas' lore in second season

Get ready to head back to the wasteland of the Mojave Desert.

"Fallout" star Walton Goggins is teasing that the show's second season will heavily channel the spirit of "Fallout: New Vegas", the video game's beloved spinoff.

Goggins, who plays the radiation-mutated gunslinger the Ghoul, revealed that the show's creative team plans to tap into the classic video game by introducing a fresh batch of characters, monsters and storylines when it arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday.

"It's (season 2) honoring the game and the threats that they (the game creators) bring into this experience," said Goggins.

However, the team isn't just copying the game's blueprint.

For writer and co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who is known for co-writing the screenplay for Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel," it was important to "get it right" when it came to taking elements from the game. She replayed "Fallout: New Vegas" to find fun details to include for seasoned gamers.

"It's funny when you play, just random details like, 'Oh it would be fun to use this particular weapon or to encounter this particular creature,'" she said.

However, Robertson-Dworet chose not to bring in too many elements from the game into the series.

"We wanna always make sure that we're holding the hands of non-gamers and not overwhelming them with too much lore and too much canon and too much new tech," she said.

This approach impressed the cast, including co-star Frances Turner who plays Barb Howard, Cooper's wife and a high-ranking executive for a nefarious megacorporation called Vault-Tec.

"I really look at it (the storyline) as a mystery," Turner said.

The second season of "Fallout" continues in the wasteland of post-nuclear America. The Ghoul and Lucy MacLean, an optimistic Vault dweller played by actor Ella Purnell, continue searching for Lucy's father, Hank MacLean, played by Kyle MacLachlan.

Meanwhile, Maximus, a knight of the Brotherhood of Steel, played by Aaron Moten, must navigate a new set of obstacles within his faction.

The series is based on the 1997 role-playing video game developed by Interplay Productions, which eventually spawned nine main games in the Fallout franchise, including "Fallout 76" and "Fallout 4," along with spin-offs like "Fallout: New Vegas" and "Fallout 3."







