Selena Gomez marries music producer Benny Blanco

Singer Selena Gomez has married music producer Benny Blanco, with the US star posting a series of pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram.



Shared alongside the caption "9.27.25", the images capture the pair on their big day as they tied the knot after a nine-month engagement.



"My wife in real life," Blanco, 37, commented on his bride's post.



Vogue reported 170 guests attended the ceremony on Saturday, with Taylor Swift and Gomez's "Only Murders In The Building" co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short believed to have been among the attendees.



According to Vogue, 33-year-old Gomez wore a custom halter-neck satin gown, while Blanco was dressed in a tuxedo and bow-tie. Both outfits were designed by Ralph Lauren.



Gomez and Blanco collaborated on the album "I Said I Love You First," which was released in March and explores the couple's own love story.



They previously released the 2015 hit "Same Old Love" and the 2019 track "I Can't Get Enough" featuring Tainy and J Balvin.



Gomez began her music career in the 2000s and has had five UK top 10 singles and two UK top 10 singles. She recently starred in "Emilia Perez" as Jessica Del Monte.



Blanco released his only solo studio album "Friends Keep Secrets" in 2018, and has produced records for the likes of Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Kesha.

