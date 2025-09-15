Travis Kelce: There were 'a few tears' during Taylor Swift proposal

NFL star Travis Kelce has revealed "there were a few tears" when he proposed to fiancee Taylor Swift.



Kansas City Chiefs player Kelce and singer Swift, both 35, have been together since 2023 and announced their engagement in August in an Instagram post that received millions of likes.



Speaking to sports commentator Erin Andrews for Fox Sports: NFL, Kelce said: "She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am."



Asked about the proposal, he added: "The palms were definitely sweating. I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there, but it's been an exciting, exciting ride up to this day, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her."



The post announcing their engagement featured a series of photos showing Kelce on one knee and the couple surrounded with flowers.



It was captioned: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."



The US pop star, who has 282 million Instagram followers, reposted this to her Instagram story alongside a snippet of her song So High School, which is from the anthology version of her album The Tortured Poets Department and is said to have been written about her fiance.



The couple got together after Kelce announced on his New Heights podcast, which he presents with his brother Jason, two years ago that he wanted to date 14-time Grammy winner Swift, after he failed to meet her when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs.



Since they began dating, Swift has regularly attended Chiefs matches to watch her fiance, and was booed by the heavily pro-Philadelphia Eagles crowd when shown on the video boards as the two teams played at the Super Bowl in New Orleans in February.



