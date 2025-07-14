YOURE A TV STAR, HARRY: POTTER SERIES TO DEBUT IN 2027

Filming has begun on a Harry Potter TV series that will debut in 2027, bringing the Hollywood hit to the small screen for the first time.

Adapted from the wildly popular books, which have also yielded blockbuster films and stage shows, the latest outing for the boy who lived is being filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Britain, the studio said Monday.

While no exact release date has been confirmed, the show will be available on the HBO Max streaming platform.

The franchise sees the eponymous Potter plucked from non-magical obscurity and thrust into a wizarding world in which he and his close friends Ron and Hermione battle against the forces of darkness.

With the mega-selling books' author JK Rowling among its executive producers, the show is envisaged as "a decade-long series" featuring a new cast from the films.

Potter will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton will star as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will take on the role of Ron Weasley.

Established stars will appear alongside them, with John Lithgow playing headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Rowling has faced accusations of transphobia in recent years for placing an emphasis on biological sex over gender identity in comments about trans women. She denies the accusation.







