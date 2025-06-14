David Beckham awarded knighthood by King Charles

Former England football captain David Beckham was awarded a knighthood on Friday as part of King Charles' Birthday Honors List, recognizing his contributions to sport and charity.

Beckham, 50, received the title of "Sir" more than two decades after captaining the national team and earning global fame through a career that included stints with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy.

"To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true," Beckham said. "Off the pitch I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organizations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation."

The honor reignited memories among fans of Beckham's defining moment during England's 2002 World Cup qualification campaign. On Oct. 6, 2001, he scored a last-minute free kick against Greece to secure England's place in the tournament, prompting the now-famous commentary: "Give this man a knighthood!