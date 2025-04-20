News Magazine Lady Gaga keeps her cool after microphone glitch at Coachella

During her Friday performance at the Coachella pop festival in Southern California, Lady Gaga skillfully navigated a technical issue when her headset microphone malfunctioned during her second song, "Abracadabra," as captured in video recordings.

The 39-year-old continued singing and carried on with the choreography of the song, which involved many dancers, without hesitation. In the middle of the performance, she swapped the faulty headset for a conventional handheld microphone. Later in her performance, she returned to using a headset.



Sitting at the piano, she later apologized for the minor glitch. The singer explained that her microphone had broken. "I'm sorry my mic was broken for a second. At least you know I sing live," she added with a laugh. "I guess all we can do is our best, and I'm certainly giving you my best tonight."



The Coachella concerts traditionally take place over two consecutive weekends near the desert city of Indio. The line-up is almost identical on both dates.



Lady Gaga had already performed the previous weekend. The programme also listed the rock band Green Day and the rappers Post Malone and Travis Scott as other headliners.









