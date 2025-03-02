Renowned Turkish singer Edip Akbayram passes away at age of 74 due to multiple organ failure

Turkish singer Edip Akbayram (74), who was hospitalized after falling at his home and suffering internal bleeding, passed away due to multiple organ failure while his treatment continued in the intensive care unit.

Edip Akbayram, who was treated in the hospital for a while due to pneumonia, was re-hospitalized on January 9 after falling at his home after being discharged. The artist, who was determined to have internal bleeding, was taken to the intensive care unit of Haydarpaşa Numune Training and Research Hospital and his treatment was started. Edip Akbayram, whose treatment continued in intensive care for 52 days, passed away today at 19:30 due to multiple organ failure, despite all the interventions of the doctors.

STATEMENT FROM THE HOSPITAL

In the statement made by Haydarpaşa Numune Training and Research Hospital, where artist Edip Akbayram passed away, "We lost Ahmet Edip Akbayram, one of the unforgettable names of Turkish music, who has been treated in our intensive care unit for 52 days and has won the hearts of our nation with his works and voice, despite all the interventions made on the evening of March 2, 2025. We are very sorry as Haydarpaşa Numune Hospital. We wish patience to all his fans and family. May he rest in peace."

FUNERAL PROGRAM CLARIFIED

A ceremony will be held for artist Edip Akbayram at Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall on Tuesday, March 4 at 11:00. After the ceremony, the artist's funeral will be held after the funeral prayer to be held after the noon prayer at Teşvikiye Mosque, and then the artist will be buried in Karacaahmet Cemetery.

WHO IS EDIP AKBAYRAM?

Edip Akbayram was born on December 29, 1950 in Gaziantep. He contracted polio when he was only nine months old and one of his legs was crippled. He took his first step into music with the orchestra they founded in high school. He graduated from high school in 1968 and went to Istanbul. Although he won dentistry, he devoted himself to music. After coming to Istanbul, he participated in the Golden Microphone Competition in 1971. He became the first with "Kükredi Çimenler", his first composition inspired by a poem by Aşık Veysel. He founded Dostlar Orchestra in 1974 and became one of the leading figures of Anatolian pop music. Later, he received awards with 45s called 'Kara Kuzu', 'Deniz Üstü Köpürür' and 'Garip' and became an artist whose fame was heard across the country. The artist, who broke sales records and won the Golden Record with his songs 'Aldırma Gönül' and 'Eşkiya Dünyaya Hükümdar Olmaz', has about 250 awards given by various organizations.