UKS PRINCESS BEATRICE EXPECTING SECOND BABY: BUCKINGHAM PALACE

Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that Princess Beatrice, 36, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child together. Princess Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the British throne, is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Published October 01,2024
Britain's Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child together, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

Beatrice, 36, is the ninth-in-line to the throne and the eldest daughter of King Charles's younger brother Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

She married property developer Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020, and the couple already have one daughter, Sienna, who is now three. Mapelli Mozzi also has a son called Wolfie, 8, from a previous relationship.

"His majesty the king has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the palace said, adding the new royal was due in early spring.