Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested on sexual assault charges

U.S. rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has been arrested in New York following accusations of sexual assault, prosecutors announced on Monday evening.



The indictment was set to be made public on Tuesday, according to District Attorney Damian Williams.



Combs, known for hits like "Bad Boy for Life" and "I'll Be Missing You," has been under scrutiny since last year, facing multiple civil lawsuits alleging rape and abuse.



In a statement seen by dpa, Combs's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, called the charges an "unjust prosecution" by the US Attorney's Office.



Combs had cooperated with the authorities and voluntarily traveled to New York in anticipation of the charges, Agnifilo said.



"He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal," Agnifilo said, describing Combs as a "music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist."



In March, US investigators searched Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami.



In May, CNN released a video showing Combs attacking his then-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, in a hotel in 2016. Following the footage, the 54-year-old rapper issued a public apology.



Ventura had filed a civil suit against Combs in 2023, accusing him of sexual abuse, rape, intimidation, and physical violence throughout their relationship. The case was settled without trial. Combs denied the allegations at the time.

