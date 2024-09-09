Canadian fashion mogul Nygard receives 11-year sentence for sexual assaults

Peter Nygard, the founder of one of Canada's largest clothing brands, was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison for four counts of sexual assault of women and a girl in Toronto.

He faces release in about six and a half years with credit for time spent in pre-trial custody, or sooner if he is granted parole.

Nygard is "a Canadian success story gone very wrong," Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein said in handing down the sentence, adding that "Mr Nygard used his wealth, power and profile to prey on his victims."









