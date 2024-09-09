Canadian fashion mogul Nygard receives 11-year sentence for sexual assaults

 Contact Us
Peter Nygard, the founder of one of Canada's major clothing brands, was sentenced on Monday to 11 years in prison following convictions for four counts of sexual assault involving women and a minor in Toronto. With time already served credited toward his sentence, he may be eligible for release in approximately six and a half years or possibly sooner if granted parole.

Published September 09,2024
Nygard is "a Canadian success story gone very wrong," Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein said in handing down the sentence, adding that "Mr Nygard used his wealth, power and profile to prey on his victims."