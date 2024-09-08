News Magazine US rapper Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl half-time show

US rapper Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl half-time show

The NFL has announced that renowned rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar will headline the half-time show at Super Bowl LIX, scheduled to take place on February 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

DPA MAGAZINE Published September 08,2024 Subscribe

American rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl LIX half-time show, the NFL said on Sunday.



The biggest American Football game is to take place on February 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.



"Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop," NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky said.



Lamar has achieved critical and cultural success since his second album "Good Kid, M.A.A.D City" was released in 2012. He has won 17 Grammy awards in his career and became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album "DAMN."



His latest album "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," was released in May 2022



Lamar recently performed at the Super Bowl LVI half-time show in 2022, which also starred Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J Blidge.













