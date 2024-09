News Magazine Brazilian music legend Sérgio Mendes dead at 83

The family of Sérgio Mendes, the Brazilian jazz musician and pianist, announced on Friday that he had passed away at the age of 83. He was well-known in the United States for his unique blend of samba and bossa nova music.

Published September 06,2024

He was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2012 as co-writer of the song "Real in Rio" from the animated film "Rio."



He died in Los Angeles.