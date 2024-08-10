US ship docks in Cyprus, could assist civilians if Mideast tensions flare

A U.S. amphibious assault ship has docked in Cyprus as part of a pre-arranged visit, but could be used to support civilians if hostilities flare in the Middle East, the U.S. ambassador to Cyprus said.

EU member Cyprus has offered to assist, if needed, in the evacuation of Europeans and third-country nationals should tensions spill over in the Middle East amid a standoff between Israel, Iran and Iran-affiliated groups.

"The visit comes at a time when the United States continues all efforts along with key partners to de-escalate regional tensions and to be prepared to support civilians in crisis," U.S. Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher said on X on Friday.

The USS Wasp arrived in the southern port of Limassol on Aug 8.

The eastern Mediterranean island says it is not involved in military operations or any conflict.

"Humanitarian assistance is what we do," said government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis.









