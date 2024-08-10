Freed Morocco journalists urge release of political prisoners

Three journalists released from jail thanks to royal pardons called on Saturday for Morocco to free "all prisoners of conscience" and start "a new phase" for rights and liberties in the North African kingdom.

Omar Radi, Soulaimane Raissouni and Taoufik Bouachrine, historian and rights advocate Maati Monjib and hundreds more prisoners were pardoned in late July on the occasion of King Mohammed VI's 25th anniversary on the throne.

The three journalists had been held for four to six years on charges of sexual assault that they deny. Radi was also accused of espionage.

They say they were punished for their opinions.

"We have been arrested using dirty methods," Radi, 38, said on Saturday at the headquarters of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH).

Raissouni, 52, called for the continuation of "our struggles, our writing and our actions" with the aim of "building a state that guarantees minimal rights, and where such cruel abuse and injustice are not repeated".

"Our joy remains incomplete without the liberation of all prisoners of conscience (linked to) social movements, and political detainees".

The trio mentioned the cases of activists from Morocco's northern Rif region who have been held since 2016, and of the lawyer and government critic Mohamed Ziane, 82, in jail since 2022.

Bouachrine, 55, thanked rights activists for their support, as well as the king for "having put an end to our nightmare" and "letting us see our children grow".

He said he hoped that the royal pardons -- which did not overturn the convictions but allowed for early release -- could mark "the start of a new phase and a true opening up in politics, journalism, human rights and social struggles".









