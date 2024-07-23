Curfew, internet blackout, military patrols continue in Bangladesh

Curfew, internet blackout and military patrols continued on Tuesday to quell the unrest that claimed at least 187 lives across Bangladesh over the reforms in the public jobs.



In a fresh order, the government extended the curfew until Thursday. The curfew was imposed, along with military deployment, last Friday night.

In line with the ruling of the apex court, the government issued a gazette notification on Monday night bringing down the quota to 7% from 56% in public jobs.

Protesting students, who gave a 48-hour ultimatum to bring normalcy, said in a statement they would respond to the government after normalcy is restored.

The student protests turned violent after police and ruling Awami League party men allegedly opened fire on protesters last week.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost inspector Md Bachchu Mia told Anadolu that on average 70-80 students and people were admitted to the hospital daily since last Tuesday.

At least 187 people were killed and hundreds of others injured since Tuesday last week. Of them, 13 died in hospitals on this Monday, national newspaper Prothom Alo reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, business leaders, during a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, termed the ongoing complete blackout of internet service "bloodshed" of business.

They extended their support to the prime minister and demanded early restoration of digital services.

The prime minister, however, said curfew, and blackouts would continue until the situation improves.

On charges of violence, over 2,000 people, mostly opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami men, were arrested across the country.

Protests surged in the South Asian since last week against the 56% quota system, with the government closing educational institutions in response to the unrest.

Some 30% of the 56% quota in public jobs were reserved for the relatives of independence war veterans.

However, the country's top court on Sunday directed the government to reduce the quota to 7%, including 5% for progeny of war veterans.

Due to internet blackout since last Thursday, the flow of information from Bangladesh has been minimal while most of local media has been unable to update their websites.

The broadband internet services are expected to be restored on Tuesday night.