Diriliş Ertuğrul star condemns global silence regarding Gaza massacres

Engin Altan Düzyatan, Sarp Bozkurt, Melisa Şenolsun, and Golden Orange award-winning Ali Adnan Özgür star in the adventure-comedy film "Dünya Varmış," which contains post-apocalyptic elements. The film was directed by Ali Adnan Özgür, with the screenplay written by Sarp Bozkurt and Ali Adnan Özgür.

Speaking on the film's set in Bodrum, Düzyatan commented on Israel's attacks in Gaza.

"Everyone thinks they have the biggest problem"

Referring to the actions of some celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival who protested the killing of innocent Palestinians, Düzyatan said:

"Art must be protest-oriented in some way and should always stand against wrongs. Its stance should be in this direction because the role of art is to show people the good, the beautiful, the right, and to offer a new perspective. What is happening in Palestine, in Gaza, is very clear. It is happening right in front of the whole world, and unfortunately, the world is silent about it. Some people are also silent because we live in a modern society and in very fast-paced times. Everyone has their own problems, and these problems are significant. Yes, they see it for a moment and feel sadness about it, but then everyone returns to their own problems because, unfortunately, the world is like this. Everyone thinks they have the biggest problem, but unfortunately, it is not so."

"A very brave move"

Emphasizing the great drama in Gaza, Düzyatan added, "Drawing attention to this, not forgetting or letting others forget what is happening there, should be a duty for artists. Artists should highlight this as much as they can. Of course, as I said, life does not allow this. You can't live every day thinking about it. Unfortunately, there is no such world. Everyone has a life, a problem. But despite the pressures, it is very important and valuable that people bring this issue to light again and show their support for the people there. I was very affected by, for example, what Cate Blanchett did. I think it was Cate Blanchett. She did an excellent thing, a very beautiful example. It was a very brave move. It's impossible not to say 'well done'."









