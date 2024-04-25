PRINCESS BEATRICES EX-BOYFRIEND DIES DUE TO DRUG OVERDOSE IN MIAMI HOTEL ROOM

British Royal Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend, Paolo Liuzzo, was reportedly discovered deceased in a Florida hotel room, suspected to be due to a drug overdose.

According to a media outlet, Miami police responded to Liuzzo's room at the Citizenm Miami World Center Hotel on February 7, and he was pronounced dead 12 minutes later.

Police informed the outlet that Liuzzo's death is being investigated as an "overdose death."

His body was transported from Miami, Florida, to his hometown of Long Island, New York, where a funeral was held on February 16th.

Italian-born Paolo Liuzzo began a relationship with Princess Beatrice in 2005, when she was 17 and he was 24.

Their relationship was endorsed by her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who invited him to join the family on a skiing holiday in Verbier, Switzerland. Despite the age difference, the Duchess of York expressed her approval of her daughter's relationship.

Beatrice, who is now 35, has not yet commented on Liuzzo's death.













