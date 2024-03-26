KARL LAGERFELDS LUXURY PARISIAN FLAT AUCTIONED FOR €10 MILLION

The Parisian luxury flat of late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has been auctioned off for €10 million ($10.8 million), with only 19 minutes needed to find a buyer in Tuesday's auction, according to the Le Parisien newspaper.



The 260-square-metre apartment with a view of the Seine river brought in almost double the estimated basic price of €5.3 million.



While the building dates back to 1694, the style of the flat's interior on the third floor owes little to tradition, being almost entirely kept in white.



As pictures and a video show, there are no mouldings, but a white false ceiling with backlighting systems in places; no parquet flooring, but a floor made of resin and grey concrete.



The living room measures 120 square metres and is covered in huge illuminated bookshelves. Sliding glass panes separate the living area with a view of the Seine, the Louvre Museum and the Tuileries Garden from the bedroom. A bathroom with a large white bathtub, a stainless steel kitchen and a 50-square-metre dressing room round off the futuristic flat.



According to Lagerfeld's notary's office, the iconic fashion designer, who died in 2019, is said to have spent the last years of his life there.



