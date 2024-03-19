Princess Kate again under public scrutiny after post-surgery video

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with residents and members of staff during a visit of the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough, on February 21, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was recently seen on a video for the first time since January after abdominal surgery.

The British newspaper, The Sun, recently published photographs capturing Princess Kate during a casual outing with her husband, Prince William, at a farm produce market in Windsor.

While the accompanying report described her demeanor as "happy and peaceful," many online users beg to differ.

She found herself under scrutiny once again as social media users remained unconvinced by recent images purportedly depicting her.

Critics took to various social media platforms, asserting that the individual in the images bore little resemblance to Kate Middleton. Drawing comparisons to past photographs of the princess, they highlighted discrepancies and expressed skepticism about the authenticity of the latest snapshots.

This latest bout of controversy comes on the heels of a previous incident involving a family photo shared by Kensington Palace on Mother's Day.

The image, featuring Princess Kate and her children, came under fire as netizens alleged it had been digitally altered. Following widespread criticism and the identification of editing errors, numerous international news agencies retracted the photo and cautioned against its use.

In response to the mounting skepticism, Kensington Palace issued a statement the following day. Princess Kate, admitting to her amateur experimentation with photo editing applications, took responsibility for the errors, attributing them to her own editing endeavors.

However, despite the palace's attempts to clarify the situation, speculations continue to swirl on social media. From concerns over the princess's health to rumors of marital discord between Kate Middleton and Prince William, the online chatter shows no signs of abating.

As the controversy persists, the public's perception of the royal family remains subject to intense scrutiny, with every image and statement dissected and analyzed in the court of public opinion.