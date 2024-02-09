BRITISH VOGUE EDITORS FINAL COVER FEATURES 40 FEMALE STARS

News Magazine British Vogue editor's final cover features 40 female stars

British Vogue's outgoing editor Edward Enninful bid farewell with a stunning cover featuring some of the most notable female celebrities such as Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Miley Cyrus, and Jane Fonda. This marked the second appearance for each of these 40 stars on the magazine's cover during Enninful's six-and-a-half-year reign.

"When it came to my last issue, I knew the cover would be dedicated to women" the Ghana native turned British editor and stylist wrote in his final column as editor-in-chief.



During his time at Vogue, 153 stars appeared on the magazine's cover, of which 40 gathered in New York for the farewell photo shoot, British Vogue's Instagram showed.



British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa, Mexican-American actress and producer Selma Hayek and supermodel Naomi Campbell also took part.



"FOR EDWARD!!! All 40 of us in one studio in NYC to celebrate our dear friend Edward Enninful for the 76th issue and his final one at British Vogue," Dua Lipa posted on X, sharing pictures of the shoot.









