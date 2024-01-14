Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish intelligence has "neutralized" a PKK/KCK terrorist in Iraq's northern Sulaymaniyah region, security sources said on Sunday.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had been closely monitoring activities of terrorist Hasan Seburi, codenamed Redur Baz, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

It was found that he joined the terror group from Iran in 2023, and was trained to carry out intelligence gathering, reconnaissance and surveillance activities against Türkiye.

MIT "neutralized" the terrorist in a cross-border anti-terror operation in the Sulaymaniyah region, the sources said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.