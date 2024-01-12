Prime Minister Sunak says Houthi Red Sea aggression 'will not stand'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed "targeted attacks" by the British air force on military installations of the Houthi rebels in Yemen.



"Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, including against UK and US warships just this week. This cannot stand. The United Kingdom will always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade," Sunak told British media early on Friday morning.



For this reason, "limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence" had been taken with the US and with the help of the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain.



Shortly beforehand, the White House had announced in a written statement by US President Joe Biden that the military strike was a direct response to the unprecedented Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.



Since the outbreak of the Gaza war between Israel and the Islamist organization Hamas, the Houthi have repeatedly attacked ships with an alleged Israeli connection in the Red Sea. They also repeatedly attack Israel directly with drones and missiles.



Sunak went on to say that in recent months, the Houthis had carried out a series of dangerous and destabilizing attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, severely disrupting an important trade route and driving up commodity prices.



"Their reckless actions are risking lives at sea and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen," Sunak said.



He called on the Houthis to cease their attacks and take steps to de-escalate the situation.



