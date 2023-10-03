PRINCE HARRYS DESIRE TO RECLAIM HIS FORMER LIFE LEAVES MARKLE FEELING FRUSTRATED

According to Hollywood expert Mark Boardman, Meghan Markle is feeling "frustrated" as Prince Harry expresses a desire to return to the UK to "reclaim his former life." This claim underscores the differing visions the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have for their future, with Harry yearning to reconnect with his estranged friends in London.

Boardman noted the noticeable shift in Prince Harry's social life over the past decade, explaining that he seems to have distanced himself from his college friends and lacks a permanent residence in the UK. When he visits London, he often stays in hotels and avoids public appearances, indicating his longing for his old friendships.

Markle, 42, on the other hand, is reportedly eager for Harry, 39, to move forward and leave his past behind. According to Boardman, she loves Harry but wants to bring out the best in him. They are working on collaborative projects and defining their roles together. The public is also interested in seeing a transformed Harry rather than a return to his previous partying lifestyle, which could lead to unwanted media attention.

Boardman believes that Harry's strong relationships with childhood friends in the UK are a key reason why he wants to return. However, he anticipates that Harry will face challenges convincing Meghan to allow him to have a "boys' weekend" in London with his old Eton buddies.

While Harry may wish for a London base, even on royal grounds like Windsor or Buckingham Palace apartments, Boardman believes it's unlikely to happen. He emphasized that London is where Harry's genuine friends reside, as opposed to the connections they have in Hollywood.

Ultimately, Meghan's priority is to have Harry by her side, supporting her, looking after their children, and getting his life back on track. Any regression to his past, according to Boardman, would detract from these goals.

The New York Post has reached out to representatives of the Sussexes for comment on this matter.