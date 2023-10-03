JAMIE LEE CURTIS IMPRESSED BY PAMELA ANDERSONS MAKEUP-FREE LOOK

Pamela Anderson's decision to go makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week has earned praise from Jamie Lee Curtis, who commended her "courage and rebellion."

The natural beauty of the "Baywatch" star shone through as she attended several runway shows during the past week, leaving Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis utterly impressed. Curtis took to Instagram on Monday to share her admiration, declaring that the "natural beauty revolution has officially begun."

In her Instagram post, Curtis posted two images of Anderson at Fashion Week, gracefully wearing a yellow gown without any makeup. She marveled at Anderson's ability to confidently take her place at the table in the midst of the pressures and postures of fashion week while wearing no makeup.

Curtis continued, stating, "I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion." The post quickly garnered support from fans and celebrities alike, with comments expressing admiration and praise for Anderson's look.

Anderson, 56, had previously explained her decision to stop wearing makeup, describing it as "a little rebellious." She revealed that the change was partly inspired by the desire to have more control over her appearance. After the passing of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019 due to breast cancer, Anderson embraced her natural, makeup-free face.

"She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup," Anderson disclosed in an interview with Elle magazine.