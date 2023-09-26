Spears dances with knives in alarming video, clarifies 'they are not real

Britney Spears recently posted a video of herself engaged in her usual dance routine, but this time, she incorporated potentially dangerous elements.

In the video, the "Toxic" singer held sharp butcher knives in each hand, twirling and moving them around with a smile on her face. However, her two dogs in the background appeared to become frightened and quickly moved out of the frame.

Initially, Spears captioned the video with, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️!!!" However, it seems that someone alerted her to the concerning nature of the video and caption. She edited the caption to clarify, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Don't worry, they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon 🙈🙈🙈 !!!"

It's worth noting that despite her recent claim of just starting to play with knives, TMZ reported in its documentary, "Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom," back in May, that the pop star had a longstanding "fascination with knives." Harvey Levin, founder of TMZ, alleged in the documentary that Spears lives "in mortal fear" of a potential break-in at her home in the middle of the night, fearing that she might be forcibly taken to a psychiatric ward due to her trauma stemming from her years-long conservatorship.

According to a source cited by the outlet, Spears, who was involuntarily hospitalized twice in 2008 and sent to a mental health facility against her will 11 years later, has a persistent fear of being "re-institutionalized."