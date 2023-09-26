Deborra-Lee Furness speaks out about separation from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness, the estranged wife of Hugh Jackman, has broken her silence following the news of their separation after 27 years of marriage.

Appearing on the Australian radio show "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" on Monday, Furness left co-hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson in an unexpected situation when her number was accidentally dialed live on air.

"We have actually called you by mistake, it's quite amusing," Sandilands told Furness, 67, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"We didn't intend to call you, but since you're here, we won't delve into it. We love you, and we hope you're doing well."

"Thank you, guys. I really appreciate it. You're very kind," Furness responded, seemingly unfazed by the unexpected call. "I just feel it's a bit too soon," Sandilands added. "I don't want to intrude on anything. But we love you, and you can call us whenever you'd like to chat."

Earlier this month, a cameraman approached "The Greatest Showman" actor on the streets of NYC, just one day after news of their separation became public.

"I don't quite feel comfortable discussing it on the street," Jackman told the paparazzo. "But I appreciate your thoughts, man."

"It's a challenging time," continued "The Wolverine" star.

This brief exchange occurred one day after the "Logan" star and Furness issued a joint statement announcing their separation.

"We have had the privilege of sharing nearly three decades as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the couple told People.

"Our journey is now taking a different path, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has always been and will remain our top priority. We approach this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they added.

The pair first crossed paths in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV show "Correlli" and exchanged vows the following year near Melbourne, Australia.

They later adopted two children: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. In the days leading up to the announcement, Furness was seen in New York City without her wedding ring.

For his part, Jackman also chose to go without his wedding ring in the days following the revelation of their separation.