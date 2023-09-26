David McCallum, 'NCIS' star, passes away at 90

David McCallum, the renowned actor best known for his portrayal of medical examiner "Ducky" on "NCIS," passed away on Monday at the age of 90.

McCallum's representative confirmed his peaceful passing due to natural causes at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

CBS released a statement in memory of the talented actor, saying, "David was a gifted actor and author, beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever endure through his family and the countless hours of film and television that will never fade away."

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, on September 19, 1933, McCallum originally studied at the Royal Academy of Music. His journey into acting began after receiving positive acclaim for his performance of Shakespeare's "King John" at a local theater group. He later moved to the United States in the 1960s and landed a small role in the TV series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." His chemistry with Robert Vaughn turned the role into a co-starring opportunity, earning McCallum two Emmy Award nominations and Golden Globe nods.

McCallum's successful career extended to the big screen with roles in notable films such as "The Greatest Story Ever Told," "The Great Escape," "Mosquito Squadron," "Freud," and "A Night to Remember."

However, he gained widespread recognition for his role as Chief Medical Examiner Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the police procedural drama "NCIS." His character was celebrated for his eccentricity, keen investigative skills, and close friendship with Mark Harmon's Jethro Gibbs.

"NCIS" executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North paid tribute to McCallum, stating, "For over twenty years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard. But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more. He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed."

In remembrance of David McCallum, an "In memoriam" card will be included in the previously announced 20th anniversary "NCIS" marathon, according to the network.

David McCallum is survived by his wife of 56 years, Katherine McCallum, his sons Paul, Valentine, and Peter McCallum, his daughter Sophie McCallum, and his eight grandchildren.

His son, Paul, expressed the family's sentiments, saying, "He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father. He always put family before self. He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren, and had a unique bond with each of them. He was a true renaissance man — he was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge. For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role on 'NCIS.'"