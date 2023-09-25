Swift and Kelce spotted together, enjoying a cozy time after chiefs game

In a recent TikTok clip, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemed quite comfortable as they exited his game together following the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

A video marked their first public appearance together since romance rumors started circulating earlier this month.

Though captured by an observer, both the pop sensation and the NFL tight end, both 33, appeared to be in high spirits as they exchanged greetings while leaving the venue. While they weren't holding hands, they walked closely together, seemingly confirming the ongoing speculation.

This moment followed Swift's presence in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., alongside the NFL star's mother, Donna Kelce. The Grammy-winning artist was photographed passionately supporting the pro athlete in his team's colors and her signature red lipstick.

After Travis scored a touchdown in the third quarter, the pop superstar enthusiastically celebrated the play and appeared to shout, "Let's go!" The two-time Super Bowl champion didn't mind the buzz about their potential romance, stating, "I threw the ball in her court."

The pair's potential love story started earlier this month when an insider revealed they had been quietly hanging out for several weeks.

This news came after Travis publicly admitted to making an attempt to connect with Swift at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City in July. He shared that he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number but was disappointed when she didn't engage before or after her shows due to preserving her voice for her performances. He discussed this on their "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Regarding their previous relationships, Swift was last linked romantically to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy for a brief summer fling following her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Meanwhile, Travis had an on-and-off romance with model Kayla Nicole for five years, which ended in May 2022."