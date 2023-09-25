Sophia Loren underwent emergency surgery after a fall

Renowned actor Sophia Loren, aged 89, recently faced a distressing accident at her residence in Geneva, Switzerland. The incident occurred over the weekend when she suffered multiple fractures to her hip and leg after a fall in her bathroom on Sunday.

News of Loren's condition was shared through her Instagram page associated with her restaurant chain, where it was revealed, "A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms. Loren hip fractures. Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation."

The "Life Ahead" actress had plans to inaugurate her fourth restaurant in the Italian city of Bari on September 26, which have been temporarily put on hold due to the incident. Additionally, an honorary citizenship ceremony in the same city, scheduled in her honor, has been postponed.

During this challenging time, Loren's sons, Carlo Jr., aged 54, and Edoardo, aged 50, have been by her side, offering their support.

Loren's most recent public appearance was at the 80th Venice Film Festival, where she attended the Armani fashion show on September 2.