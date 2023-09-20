TRAVIS KELCES BROTHER ON NFL STARS TAYLOR SWIFT DATING RUMORS

In a recent radio interview on Wednesday, Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles' standout lineman and brother of Travis Kelce, shared his belief that the rumors regarding Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis dating the pop sensation Taylor Swift are unequivocally accurate.

Speaking on 94 WIP in Philadelphia, Kelce acknowledged the challenge of addressing such rumors due to his limited knowledge of Travis' romantic life.

He expressed his preference for maintaining Travis's privacy and staying out of that aspect of his life.

Fox News Digital's request for comment from representatives of both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went unanswered at the time of reporting.

Jason Kelce's remarks were prompted by questions about the ongoing dating speculations. Amazon analyst Tony Gonzalez attempted to engage him in the topic.

"I've come across these rumors, but I can't provide any insight," Jason responded with a chuckle, while quarterback Jalen Hurts humorously likened the situation to a "Gossip TV" moment.

Jason also mentioned the heightened interest in Travis's love life ever since his appearance on the 2016 reality dating show "Catching Kelce," which featured the Kansas City Chiefs star.







