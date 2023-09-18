News Magazine Meghan Markle “ignored” by Prince Harry at Invictus Games

A video clip showing Meghan Markle seemingly being "ignored" by Prince Harry at the Invictus Games has gained attention, and a body language expert has provided their analysis of the situation.

A video clip has surfaced showing Meghan Markle appearing to be "ignored" by Prince Harry at the Invictus Games, and a body language expert has offered their analysis of the moment.



During a reception for athletes and their families in Germany, Meghan stood between Prince Harry and a female official who were engaged in conversation. Body language expert Judi James suggested that Prince Harry appeared to "commandeer the conversation," talking over Meghan and leaving her with a truncated gesture.



Meghan's response, including smoothing her hair and displaying a lower jaw-jut, indicated some inner irritation. Judi James noted that Meghan was fortunately handed a microphone shortly after, while Harry appeared oblivious to the situation. During the event, Meghan explained that she had to settle her children, Archie and Lilibet, before attending the reception.







