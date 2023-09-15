Jackman and Furness announce separation after 27 years of marriage

In a joint statement released to People magazine, the former couple shared their decision to part ways, saying,

"We have been fortunate to spend nearly three decades together as a loving husband and wife in a wonderful marriage. However, our life journey is now taking a different path, and we have chosen to separate in pursuit of our individual growth."

They added, "Our family has always been, and will remain, our top priority. We embark on this new chapter with gratitude, love, and compassion. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy as we navigate this transition in our lives."

The statement concluded with, "This will be the only statement we make regarding this matter."

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, who first crossed paths in 1995, share two children: a 23-year-old son named Oscar and an 18-year-old daughter named Ava.

While the couple has kept the details of their relationship largely private, Jackman expressed his deep love for Furness in a heartfelt speech during the 2018 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, saying, "You believed in me when I couldn't believe in myself. You've loved me with a passion and depth I didn't know existed, and I'm not sure I even felt I deserved. You've pushed and encouraged me when I was afraid to take risks. You've made me smile when I didn't feel like it. You've sung with me when I sang, and you've loved with me when I loved. Like everything in my life, I share this with you. I love you."

Last year, on their anniversary, Jackman dedicated an Instagram post to Furness, writing, "Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy, and backgammon!!!! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!"

In a rare public appearance earlier this summer, the couple was seen enjoying a Pink concert in London, where they were photographed smiling and holding hands. In one of the pictures, Jackman affectionately placed his hand on Furness's shoulder as they both grinned for the camera.