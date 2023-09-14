Selena Gomez steps out naturally in New York City after VMAs

Following her striking appearance at the VMAs, where she even became a meme sensation, makeup-free Selena Gomez was spotted leaving her New York City hotel on Wednesday.

Gomez opted for a more relaxed all-white ensemble, swapping her form-fitting red-hot Oscar de la Renta floral dress for comfort. Her outfit included a white T-shirt, a matching button-down shirt, and loose-fitting pants, completed with sleek loafers and delicate gold earrings. Unfortunately, she also sported a new accessory—an unfortunate black wrist brace on her hand.

At 31 years old, Gomez appeared to still be recovering from the MTV Video Music Awards, followed by a star-studded afterparty hosted by Diddy, where she was in the company of her best friend, Taylor Swift.

For the A-list event, Selena donned a royal purple custom corset minidress by Undone, showcasing her regal style. Erin Walsh, her stylist, curated her look for the occasion.

During the awards show, the "Hands to Myself" singer gained significant attention for her reactions, which included a scowl at the mention of Chris Brown and a look of extreme concern when Olivia Rodrigo's stage appeared to collapse. However, this collapse was part of the "Vampire" singer's performance and was inspired by her music video.

At the VMAs, Gomez was nominated for three awards, including Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Afrobeats. She took home the latter for her "Calm Down" music video with Rema.