Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years

Due to his role in the attack, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Prosecutors had alleged that Joe Biggs was the "instigator" of the attack. The 38-year-old Biggs was a military veteran who had served in the U.S. Army. During his trial, Biggs admitted to some regret for his actions.

Prosecutors had sought a 33-year prison sentence for the leader of the Proud Boys.

Zachary Rehl, who was the leader of the same group's Philadelphia chapter, also received a 15-year prison sentence on similar charges.

Rehl had been captured on video spraying a chemical substance at police officers outside the Capitol during the riot. In a trial that concluded in May, both Biggs and Rehl were convicted on a range of charges including conspiracy, assaulting law enforcement, and attempting to overthrow government institutions.

The two were brought to court on Thursday for the reading of their prison sentences.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors noted that Biggs had used his military experience to "direct groups under his command" during the insurrection.

In the same statement, the prosecution documented that Biggs had portrayed the Proud Boys movement as a "second American revolution where 'patriots' would forcibly take back control of the government."

Biggs, shedding tears in court, apologized for what he had caused and claimed he had been "seduced" by the crowd on the day of the insurrection.

He stated, "I just walked with a crowd. My curiosity about what could happen overwhelmed my common sense."

Denying being a terrorist, Biggs also said, "I know I need to be punished, and I understand that."