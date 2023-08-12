Bella Hadid makes a triumphant return to sets following a five-month break

After a prolonged battle with Lyme disease that led to a hiatus from her career, Bella Hadid, a prominent figure in recent times, has made a triumphant return to the sets after a five-month break.



Hadid, known for her modeling success, recently shared insights from her time spent in the hospital. She candidly discussed her struggle with Lyme disease in the frames she posted, expressing her determination to bounce back even stronger.



"In a truly authentic way, I'm able to embrace my true self. I've chosen these positive images to reflect on an experience that, despite its pain, has been incredibly enlightening. It's introduced me to new friends, fresh perspectives, and a renewed mindset," Hadid wrote.



This resilient model, who both stirred emotions and garnered admiration with her posts, has resumed her work on set after a five-month hiatus.



Following her journey, Bella Hadid returned to her professional role after five months. Sharing a moment from the makeup room on TikTok, the renowned personality exclaimed, "First day back on set after five months!"

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid shared an older photo from a fashion show featuring her sister Bella Hadid last week and shared her anticipation for Bella's return.



Gigi Hadid wrote, "I'd like to reference a post from last week. Bella has just concluded an extensive and demanding treatment for Lyme disease. (I didn't mean for some to interpret my post as a promise of her imminent return to the shows next season.) I'm immensely proud of her and eagerly await her return whenever she feels ready."









