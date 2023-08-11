Gupse Özay and Barış Arduç made their first public appearance with their adorable daughter, Jan Asya,

 Contact Us
Gupse Özay and Barış Arduç, who met on the set of the movie "Deliha" and started a romantic relationship, crowned their 6-year-long relationship with marriage in 2020. The couple, last September, experienced the excitement of becoming parents for the first time when they welcomed their daughter, Jan Asya. The couple's daughter, whom they have raised away from the public eye, was seen for the first time during a vacation. Little Jan Asya attracted attention with her adorable demeanor, and the question "Who does she resemble?" found its answer. Here is Jan Asya, the beautiful daughter of Gupse Özay and Barış Arduç, who went on a family vacation.

Published August 11,2023
GUPSE ÖZAY AND BARIŞ ARDUÇ MADE THEIR FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE WITH THEIR ADORABLE DAUGHTER, JAN ASYA,

Barış Arduç and Gupse Özay, who sealed their 6-year relationship with marriage in 2020, welcomed their daughter Jan Asya on September 9th last year.

Keeping their daughter away from the public eye and refraining from sharing any posts featuring Jan Asya on social media, the famous couple went on a family vacation.

According to a report in Takvim Newspaper, Gupse Özay and Barış Arduç were spotted with their baby Jan Asya in Çeşme. Our reporter Ercan Akgün captured the first images of the famous couple's daughter.

The Arduç family, who never revealed their daughter's face on their own social media accounts, were captured in vibrant beach moments. The Özay and Arduç couple played games with little Asya in the sea. These images quickly made their way to social media and became a trending topic.

While the question "Who does she resemble?" found its answer, little Jan Asya garnered admiration with her adorable demeanor.