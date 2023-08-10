Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Bodrum aboard $600-million mega yacht

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Bodrum by his newly acquired mega yacht.

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has made a grand entrance in Bodrum with his mega yacht, which he acquired last year. Unable to fit in the marina due to its massive size, Sheikh Mansour's yacht, measuring 160 meters in length and valued at $600 million, anchored off the coast of Yalıkavak.

The yacht, named "Blue," the fifth-largest superyacht in the world owned by the Sheikh, was specially constructed in Germany. This eight-deck vessel boasts two helicopter pads, three swimming pools, a gym, a jacuzzi, and even a cinema.

Given the attention drawn by the colossal yacht, special police protection and an ambulance were placed on standby in Yalıkavak for Sheikh Mansour. Throughout the day, the Coast Guard patrolled around the yacht.

Furthermore, the renowned billionaire brought another mega yacht named "Mar" alongside the massive yacht. Constant activity was observed between the two vessels. It's reported that Mar, with an estimated value of $200 million, has an annual operational cost of around $20 million. The weekly charter fee for the yacht is purportedly $1.8 million.