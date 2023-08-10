Outcry erupts in response to racist post by prominent businesswoman Arzu Sabancı

Arzu Sabancı, the wife of Ömer Sabancı from the Sabancı family, has made a attention-grabbing post on Instagram. Recalling an incident from years ago when an Italian friend living in Rome complained about the tourist crowds in the city and expressing her surprise at this, Sabancı now says she finds herself in a similar situation.



Sabancı lamented the tourist crowds in the Nişantaşı and Bebek neighborhoods, stating, "Now our Istanbul is in the same state," as she voiced her complaints. Here is Arzu Sabancı's post:

"Years ago, an Italian friend of mine who lived in the city of Rome was complaining about the number of tourists. The area in front of our house, the streets, were filled with tourists, he said that they had taken over our city, and there was no room left for us... 'In my mind, I thought, how indulgent, tourists are such a blessing, they leave foreign currency behind,' I had said. Now our Istanbul is in the same... Nişantaşı, Bebek, the streets, cafes, it's as if there's no one speaking Turkish... Enveloped by all-black attire."













