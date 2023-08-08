Prince Harry and Meghan Markle extend peace offering to Prince William in effort to resolve feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly taking steps to mend their strained relationship with Prince William by considering renting an apartment at Kensington Palace, as revealed in a recent report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be eager to "make amends" with the Prince and Princess of Wales amidst the ongoing tension between the two brothers. However, there are concerns that this gesture might lead to Harry feeling confined within the palace walls, as mentioned by a royal insider to OK! Magazine.

According to a source quoted by the publication, "He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves. He hopes that will please William and show that they're serious about coming back. Harry doesn't want to become a prisoner of the palace."

Despite their efforts, royal experts believe that a reconciliation between the siblings is not likely to happen in the near future. Talk TV's Royal Editor Sarah Hewson, speaking to Sky News Australia, stated, "The damage, the wounds are so deep it's gonna take an awful lot and an awful long time to heal those wounds. And, at this stage, I just don't see any evidence whatsoever that there is a desire on either side, yet, to put an end to this and to forgive and forget."

The strained relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family intensified when Harry and Meghan chose to step away from their roles as senior members of the royal family, seeking more privacy. They initially relocated to Canada before settling in Montecito, California. Their departure led to a series of high-profile projects, including a Netflix documentary and a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Recently, Prince Harry's controversial memoir, "Spare," added to the rift. Their former residence, Frogmore Cottage, was handed over to Prince Andrew by King Charles, leading to the Sussexes moving their belongings to the United States. This move left them without an official place to stay during visits to the UK.
























