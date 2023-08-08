Hollywood star Sienna Miller visits Istanbul, enjoying a variety of Turkish dishes

Hollywood star Sienna Miller recently visited Türkiye with her daughter Marlowe. The actress stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus and enjoyed a variety of Turkish dishes, including sultan's pie, lamb tandoori, sour cherry bread, and eggplant pastry with doner kebab.



Miller and her companions visited Pandeli, a restaurant in the Historical Spice Bazaar, where they ate the aforementioned dishes. Business manager Özay Çınar said that Miller particularly enjoyed the cherry bread and pastry.



In addition to dining, Miller also explored the Spice Bazaar and purchased Turkish delight. She is the latest in a string of Hollywood stars to visit Türkiye, following in the footsteps of Tom Cruise, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck.







