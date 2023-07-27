Travis Scott’s Egypt concert canceled due to ‘production issues’

US rapper Travis Scott's Egypt 'Utopia' concert, originally scheduled for July 28 near the Pyramids of Giza, has been canceled, as revealed by Live Nation Middle East on Wednesday.

The decision was attributed to "complex production issues," making it impossible to construct the show in the desert.

This cancellation follows a previous announcement by Egypt's Musicians' Syndicate, claiming the event's cancelation due to concerns about Scott promoting "masonic thoughts" and engaging in "strange rituals" during his concerts.

Live Nation ME initially refuted these claims on social media, asserting that there were no changes to the show.

However, on Wednesday night, Live Nation confirmed the concert cancelation specifically due to stage construction challenges.

The company has assured ticket holders that refunds will be issued.