Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies at age of 56

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has died at the age of 56, national broadcaster RTE and The Irish Times reported on Wednesday evening, citing the Dublin-born singer's family.



"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the statement from the family read.



"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."



The singer was best known for her 1990 hit single "Nothing Compares 2 U."



Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he was "really sorry" to hear the news of O'Connor's death.



"Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare," he tweeted on Wednesday evening.



"Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music.



He added in Irish: "May her faithful soul be at the right hand of God."



