Hollywood star George Clooney stands with striking actors | Clooney: 'This is an inflection point' for Hollywood

George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt are among the A-list stars who have shown their support for the actor's union strike. The strike is the first by the actor's union since 1980 and the first time it aligns with the writer's union strike since 1960.

Clooney said that the industry is at a crucial turning point and that actors and writers are facing significant challenges in making a living. He said that the journey towards change starts now for actors.

Damon emphasized the importance of supporting working actors and stressed the financial challenges faced by many actors, particularly the requirement of earning $26,000 to qualify for health coverage. He highlighted the real-life implications of the situation and expressed hope for a swift resolution that offers a fair deal.

Blunt affirmed her solidarity with the actors' cause and reiterated their commitment to standing together and taking action when called upon.

As part of the strike, SAG union members are prohibited from participating in filming, attending premieres, engaging in press activities, or promoting projects.

Blunt, Damon, and other cast members walked out of the London premiere of "Oppenheimer" as the strike was announced.

Margot Robbie, a SAG-AFTRA member, stated that she will "absolutely" support the strike, emphasizing her commitment to the union.

The strike is a reflection of the industry's grappling with the impact of streaming services on their livelihoods. The actors and writers are seeking fair compensation and working conditions in the face of the changing landscape of the entertainment industry.









