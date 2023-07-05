Taylor Swift to play in Gelsenkirchen three times in July 2024

US singer Taylor Swift will host three concerts in the German city of Gelsenkirchen in July 2024 next year as part of her world tour, promoter Dirk Becker said on Wednesday.



The singers so-called Eras Tour is taking place in metropolises across the globe but the relatively small city of Gelsenkirchen, home to Schalke football team, will hold as many concerts as the likes of Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Amsterdam.



She will play Gelsenkirchen's Veltins Arena on July 17, 18, and 19 instead of just one date as originally planned. She then plays just two dates in Hamburg and Munich respectively.



The pop and country singer starts her European leg in Paris on May 9 and it concludes on August 17, 2024 in London, the last date of the entire world tour, which began in Arizona in March.



