Adele urges fans to refrain from throwing objects during concerts

During one of her Las Vegas residency shows, Adele expressed her frustration with recent incidents of objects being thrown on stage by using colourful language to warn her audience.



A TikTok video shared by a concert attendee captured the moment when the singer addressed the issue. Adele mentioned that several artists, including Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini, have been hit by items thrown at them during their performances this summer.

In the video, Adele humorously asked her audience if they had noticed a lack of show etiquette, stating, "I f**king dare you, dare you to throw something at me. Stop throwing things at the artist"

Interestingly, while addressing the issue, Adele was seen holding a t-shirt launcher to distribute shirts to her audience members. Currently, she is performing concerts as part of her residency at Ceasar's Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.









