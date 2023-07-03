NEW DOCUMENTARY SHINES LIGHT ON SANDRA BULLOCKS UTTERLY TERRIFYING STALKING INCIDENT

In the documentary series "Stalkers in Hollywood," available for streaming on Fox Nation, the terrifying incident of actress Sandra Bullock encountering an obsessive stalker who broke into her home is recounted by TMZ.



On the morning of June 8th, 2014, Bullock found herself in a nightmarish situation as a stalker invaded her residence. Fortunately, Bullock's son Louis, who was three years old at the time, was staying with a nanny, as Bullock had attended a late-night entertainment gala.



Filled with fear, Bullock hid in a fortified closet and called 911. She whispered to the operator, revealing her location and informing them that she had spotted the intruder entering the attic.



From the safety of her hiding spot, Bullock stayed on the line with the dispatchers, providing them with real-time information about the intruder's actions, enabling law enforcement to handle the situation safely.



Approximately 15 minutes later, the authorities entered the house and confronted the intruder, identified as Joshua James Corbett, who was descending the stairwell from the second floor.



During the investigation, officers discovered a handwritten letter from Corbett addressed to Bullock, which contained disturbing details. In the letter, Corbett expressed sexual fantasies involving Bullock and proclaimed that they were destined to be together. He signed the letter as "Your husband, Joshua James Corbett."



Following the arrest, police searched Corbett's residence and found an arsenal of weapons, including handguns, long rifles, and a large amount of ammunition. Corbett, who possessed a concealed weapons permit from Utah, was ultimately convicted of felony stalking and burglary.



After being sent to a mental health facility, Corbett was later released but tragically ended his own life during a standoff with the police at his home, according to the LAPD.



Speaking on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," Bullock revealed that the break-in had a profound impact on her. She shared that she had not been alone since the incident, emphasizing the significance of her son not being present during the break-in, as it could have drastically altered their lives.



For more insights into Sandra Bullock's harrowing experience and other high-profile encounters between celebrities and stalkers, viewers can subscribe to Fox Nation and stream exclusive content such as "Stalkers in Hollywood."







