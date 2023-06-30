Americans weigh in on potential outcome of billionaire cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Americans in the nation's capital are speculating about the potential outcome of a hypothetical cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, the billionaire heads of two influential social media platforms.



Rosemary from Colorado expressed her belief that Elon Musk would emerge victorious, stating, "Elon Musk will take Zuckerberg to the ground. I hope he does."



However, Thomas from Missouri disagreed, suggesting that Zuckerberg had the upper hand. He mentioned seeing clips of Zuckerberg training in jiu-jitsu and remarked, "He looks pretty fit, and Elon, he's pretty old."



The idea of a cage match between the two billionaires originated from a Twitter exchange involving Musk, who owns a social media giant. Musk ended up challenging Zuckerberg to the match, leading Zuckerberg to respond with a post on Instagram that said, "Send Me Location," accompanied by Musk's tweet.



Kevin from Maryland believed that Zuckerberg would come out on top, noting, "I've seen him working out a lot." Carolyn from California also supported Zuckerberg, anticipating that he would approach the match with great seriousness.



Zuckerberg has been known to practice Brazilian jiu-jitsu and achieved success in a Silicon Valley tournament after a year of training under Dave Camarillo, a former mentor for top UFC fighters. Musk, on the other hand, mentioned his martial arts and jiu-jitsu training from his childhood in an interview with Joe Rogan.



Opinions varied among Americans, with Kayla from Maryland leaning towards Musk due to his larger physique. Andrew from Arizona believed it would come down to who could deliver the strongest punch in the first 10 seconds, expressing uncertainty about Zuckerberg's abilities.



Recently, Musk announced on Twitter that he would start training with UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre. He suggested that if the fight were to happen (though it hasn't been officially confirmed), it should take place in the Las Vegas UFC Octagon.



Some individuals, such as Chris from Alaska, expressed support for Musk based on his advocacy for free speech and his desire to make a significant impact. Others, like Jennifer from Maryland, showed disinterest in the proposed battle, stating that it wasn't worth their time.



The challenge between the two billionaires has garnered attention from notable figures, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and UFC President Dana White, who expressed their thoughts on the potential fight. White predicted it would be the biggest fight in history, breaking all pay-per-view records and raising substantial funds for charity.







